Maharashtra Political Crisis: Congress leader Kamal Nath to hold meeting with his party's MLAs, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar to also join

Mumbai: After the Vidhan Parishad elections, a big revolt has been witnessed in Shiv Sena. Veteran Sena leader Eknath Shinde left for Gujarat with 35 MLAs, from where he has shifted to Guwahati. Their rebellion is likely to bring down the government. He also has the support of 5 independent MLAs. In this, Congress MLAs will also come, claims Bachchu Kadu. Against this backdrop, Congress leader and Maharashtra observer Kamal Nath will hold a meeting of Congress MLAs.

After creating a storm in Shiv Sena, its new issue is being seen in Guwahati today. Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde has reached Guwahati this morning along with his supportive MLAs. The MLAs are staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. Meanwhile, a meeting of Maharashtra Congress MLAs will be held in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on the backdrop of this political earthquake in Maharashtra. The meeting will be attended by 43 MLAs. After the meeting, Kamal Nath and other Congress leaders may meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

Eknath Shinde will have to come to Mumbai

While there was a big political crisis in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was infected with corona, which raised a big question mark. Koshyari has been admitted to Reliance Hospital. It is learned that his charge will be handed over to the Governor of Goa. However, the governor's office said no one would be charged. The Governor's House has decided to retain the charge of Koshyari. The charge d'affaires will not be transferred to another governor, the governor's office said in a statement. The governor is said to be available via video conferencing. As a result, Shinde will have to come to the Governor's House.