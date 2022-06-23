Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde writes to CM Thackeray Shinde, says CM's house was inaccessible

Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to leave Varsha's residence and stay in Matoshri. After the mutiny of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray made an emotional appeal and said that he was ready to resign and leave the post of party chief. Since then, there have been constant developments in the politics of the state.

On the other hand, the number of MLAs joining Eknath Shinde's group is increasing. Eknath Shinde tweeted a two-page letter reacting to CM Uddhav Thackeray's emotional speech on Wednesday. He said this is the reality and this is what the MLAs wanted. He also said that he would not return. He taunted Thackeray for leaving 'Varsha'

The letter, which was tweeted by Shiv Sena rebel Shinde, said, “It was nice to see people are being allowed inside your Bungalow but these doors were closed for us elected MLAs. We came with our problems in our constituencies and other work, but were made to remain outside for hours together. Eknath Shinde was on the other hand was accessible. We stood at the gates of Varsha for hours. It was only Eknath Shinde who supported us.”