Maharashtra Political Crisis: Governor Koshyari orders floor test tomorrow

The climax of the last eight days of power struggle in the state will be seen in the Assembly tomorrow. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has sent a letter to the Chief Secretary and Chief Minister's Office instructing them to take it on June 30. Therefore, the countdown of the Thackeray government has started now. The last 24 hours are left for the Mahavikas Aghadi to save the government. It will be important to see what role the Mahavikas Aghadi will play after the Governor's order. Meanwhile, the governor has imposed certain conditions while holding a special session to take a majority test.

An e-mail was sent to Raj Bhavan on June 28 by seven independent MLAs and the Opposition also claimed that the government had lost its majority, prompting the state government to prove its majority, the governor's letter said. The governor has mentioned in the letter that a majority test should be held in the assembly on Thursday, June 30 at 11 am. In particular, the governor has laid down six conditions for tomorrow's majority test.

The conditions laid down by the Governor for the majority test are as follows

1. A special session of the State Legislative Assembly should be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 11 am to 5 pm. It should only take the government's majority testing process. There should be no other agenda. Also, the majority testing process should be completed by 5 p.m.

2. Strict security should be maintained on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan against the backdrop of aggressive statements made by some leaders of the state. Also, care should be taken to maintain law and order throughout the process.

3. The majority testing process should be telecast live and all arrangements for it should be made available.

4. In order to make the voting process transparent, the counting of votes should be done by the head counting method. In this, each member should be counted by standing in his place and it should be counted by going to the place of the member.

5. The entire process of the special session and the majority test should be completed tomorrow. The convention cannot be postponed in any way.

6. It will be the responsibility of the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly to make a video recording of tomorrow's entire session through an independent agency. The entire footage should be handed over to me.

