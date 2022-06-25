Maharashtra Political Crisis: No MLA's security removed, allegations false and misleading: Home Minister

The security of any rebel MLAs and ministers has not been removed. The Home Ministry has claimed that Eknath Shinde is deliberately spreading false information. Eknath Shinde had alleged in a tweet that the Chief Minister and the Home Minister had removed the security of the rebel MLAs due to political motives. But the Home Department has denied Eknath Shinde's allegations.

The Home Department tweeted about it. "Neither the Chief Minister nor the Home Department has ordered removal of the protection of any MLA in the state. The allegations made by Twitter in this regard are completely false and misleading," Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said in a tweet.

Eknath Shinde had alleged that the Chief Minister and the Home Minister had taken away the protection of MLAs due to political motives. Eknath Shinde tweeted this allegation. Eknath Shinde has alleged that in the last two and a half years, the constituent parties of the Mahavikas Aghadi have done the same.

About 38 Shiv Sena MLAs have joined the revolt led by Eknath Shinde. Currently, the MLAs have reached Guwahati in Assam via Surat. Outside the hotel where the MLAs are staying, Assam police are on high alert. It is alleged that the Shiv Sena rebel MLA withdrew his police protection after leaving Maharashtra.