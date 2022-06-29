Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shinde trying to merge BJP and Shiv Sena again?

Mumbai: In the power struggle in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has come into action mode. The Governor today accepted the demand made by the Opposition BJP. The governor has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Vidhan Bhavan Secretariat directing them to prove their majority by tomorrow, June 30.

"We have asked Goddess Kamakhya to bring happiness and prosperity to the people of Maharashtra. Darshan of Goddess Kamakhya is a matter of devotion. Everyone comes to Goddess Kamakhya with their request and Goddess blesses them. "Now we are going to take all the MLAs for the floor test tomorrow and we are going to Mumbai tomorrow to carry out whatever procedure is required," said rebel MLA Eknath Shinde.

It is said that a new government will be formed in the state on July 3. It is noteworthy that the Shinde faction has formulated a strategy to form a BJP and Shiv Sena government in the state. "We have not left the Shiv Sena. The majority of all MLAs are on our side. Therefore, we are the real Shiv Sena," such a stand is going to be taken by the rebel group. Therefore, it is understood that the BJP-Shiv Sena government will be formed, and the strategy of who is the real Shiv Sena will continue with the Election Commission for the next few years.

A letter has been sent to the building secretariat. The state is extremely volatile. It is being reported in the media that 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena have withdrawn their support to Mahavikas Aghadi. Against this backdrop, independent MLAs have e-mailed, while the opposition BJP has written a letter claiming that the Mahavikas Alliance does not have a majority. The opposition tested the majority as soon as possible to avoid the horse market. According to media reports, a majority test is inevitable for the Chief Minister and he should prove his majority, the governor said in a letter sent to the Chief Minister by Koshyari.

The name Shiv Sena is registered with the Election Commission. Therefore, rebel MLAs can use this name only with the permission of the Election Commission. Such a name may be used by anyone without the permission of the Commission.

