Maharashtra Politics: Speculation Rises Over Uddhav Thackeray Faction MLAs, MPs Switching Sides

After 2019, a lot has changed in Maharashtra politics. Staunch opponents became allies, while former allies turned into rivals. After losing the Chief Minister's post, the Shiv Sena and BJP parted ways, leading Uddhav Thackeray to join hands with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Two and a half years later, another political earthquake shook the state. The Shiv Sena split into two factions as 40 MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, resigned from the Thackeray camp. This paved the way for a BJP-Shinde alliance to come to power in Maharashtra. Following this, Ajit Pawar also joined the alliance, strengthening its position. The recent assembly elections saw the alliance secure a majority in the state.

In the 2024 assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party, while the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena secured 57 seats and the Thackeray faction only 20. In the Lok Sabha elections, 7 MPs from the Shinde faction and 9 from the Thackeray faction were elected. Speculation has now begun about whether Thackeray’s loyalists will once again switch sides to join Shinde.

Eknath Shinde’s close aide, Minister Sanjay Shirsat, recently made a bold claim. He stated that several MPs, MLAs, former MLAs, and office bearers from the Thackeray faction are in contact with Shinde. While he did not specify the exact number, he said many are looking to join their camp.

Shirsat further claimed that this shift is not limited to the Thackeray group but is also happening within Sharad Pawar’s faction. He predicted significant political developments in the coming month, suggesting that these moves might materialise after the Lok Sabha session, which begins on January 31. He confidently added that this matter would likely be resolved by the end of the session.

“MLAs, MPs, and office bearers disillusioned by Thackeray’s leadership are eager to join us. With around 20 members contemplating the switch, forming a group won't take much time,” Shirsat said, hinting at the possible defection of Thackeray's 20 MLAs.

Former minister Bachchu Kadu also made waves with his recent remarks, claiming that the biggest political upheaval in the country will involve Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. He suggested that both leaders could soon align with the BJP at the Centre.

Kadu compared the situation to the alliances formed by Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu with the BJP to pass crucial bills. He added that the BJP is evaluating its strategic convenience and has its sights set on Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray, who recently visited Delhi after the Lok Sabha election results, is planning another trip to the capital next month. During this visit, he is expected to meet with party MPs and hold discussions with leaders of the India Alliance. However, all eyes are now on Thackeray’s actions amid the brewing political intrigue.