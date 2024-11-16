Maharashtra Election: Congress Expels Jayashree Patil for 6 Years for Contesting as Independent Against Official Candidate in Sangli

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 16, 2024): The Congress Party on Saturday expelled Jayashree Patil for six years after she contested as an independent candidate against the party’s official nominee in the Sangli constituency during the 2024 Maharashtra State General Assembly elections.

Congress has expelled Jayashree Patil, from Congress Party for 6 years for contesting as an independent candidate against Congress’s official candidate in the Sangli constituency pic.twitter.com/cXISfvFyJk — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2024

An official party statement noted that Patil’s actions violated party discipline. "In the 2024 Maharashtra State General Assembly elections, while the official candidate of the Congress party was contesting in the 282 Sangli Assembly constituency, Patil contested as an independent candidate," the statement said.

The party confirmed that, under the directives of State President Nana Patole, Patil would be suspended from the party for six years.

This comes after the suspension of eight rebel Congress members last week, who also decided to contest elections independently. The expelled leaders include Rajendra Mulak from Ramtek, Kamal Vyavhare from Kasba Peth, Purshottam Hazare from Nagpur East, Aba Bagul from Parvati, Shamkant Saner from Sindkheda, Manish Anand from Shivaji Nagar (Pune), and Amol Deshmukh from Savner.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.