Maharashtra Postal Circle to Unveil Exclusive Stamp: Pedalling Towards a Sustainable Future

After the resounding success of the inaugural Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon, get ready for an even more thrilling second edition! With an impressive 5000+ registrations, this anticipated event is scheduled for Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Mumbai's iconic Bandra Kurla Complex. Beyond a fitness celebration, it champions a greener lifestyle and features the issuance of a special postal stamp, "Pedalling Towards a Sustainable Future," by the Maharashtra postal circle.

This year, the event prioritizes inclusivity, with over 50 differently-abled participants, a special initiative gifting 200 cycles to tribal girls, and a wheelchair race promoting sustainable mobility. Safety enhancements include providing helmets to Mumbai's Dabbawalas, ensuring secure deliveries during their cycle-based operations.

The cyclothon, tailored for various skill levels, centers around sustainability and zero waste, aiming to revolutionize Mumbaikars' daily commute for a healthier lifestyle. The active participation of CXOs from 50 corporate entities aligns with the sustainability cause.

Krishna Prakash, Additional Director General of Force One, emphasizes the cyclothon's goal to create a cleaner, greener Mumbai through year-round cycling. Initiatives include donating cycles to tribal girls and ensuring Dabbawalas' safety. Government organizations actively participate, underlining the importance of cycle-friendly infrastructure in metropolitan cities.

Mumbai Dabbawalas, unique professionals operating exclusively on cycles, actively participate with their original cycles, making this cyclothon truly exceptional. Offering diverse categories, including a wheelchair race and an Elite Race, the Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon exemplifies a unified community effort toward a sustainable and healthier future.