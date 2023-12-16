Maharashtra Postal Circle to Unveil Exclusive Stamp: Pedalling Towards a Sustainable Future
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 16, 2023 02:36 PM2023-12-16T14:36:51+5:302023-12-16T14:39:46+5:30
After the resounding success of the inaugural Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon, get ready for an even more thrilling second ...
After the resounding success of the inaugural Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon, get ready for an even more thrilling second edition! With an impressive 5000+ registrations, this anticipated event is scheduled for Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Mumbai's iconic Bandra Kurla Complex. Beyond a fitness celebration, it champions a greener lifestyle and features the issuance of a special postal stamp, "Pedalling Towards a Sustainable Future," by the Maharashtra postal circle.
This year, the event prioritizes inclusivity, with over 50 differently-abled participants, a special initiative gifting 200 cycles to tribal girls, and a wheelchair race promoting sustainable mobility. Safety enhancements include providing helmets to Mumbai's Dabbawalas, ensuring secure deliveries during their cycle-based operations.
The cyclothon, tailored for various skill levels, centers around sustainability and zero waste, aiming to revolutionize Mumbaikars' daily commute for a healthier lifestyle. The active participation of CXOs from 50 corporate entities aligns with the sustainability cause.
Krishna Prakash, Additional Director General of Force One, emphasizes the cyclothon's goal to create a cleaner, greener Mumbai through year-round cycling. Initiatives include donating cycles to tribal girls and ensuring Dabbawalas' safety. Government organizations actively participate, underlining the importance of cycle-friendly infrastructure in metropolitan cities.
Mumbai Dabbawalas, unique professionals operating exclusively on cycles, actively participate with their original cycles, making this cyclothon truly exceptional. Offering diverse categories, including a wheelchair race and an Elite Race, the Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon exemplifies a unified community effort toward a sustainable and healthier future.Open in app