Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi Promises to Break 50% Reservation Cap, Calls for Caste-Based Census Ahead of Assembly Election

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a key figure in the Congress party, outlined the next steps for the INDIA alliance during the "Constitution Honor Conference" in Kolhapur on Saturday. He stated, "Let Prime Minister Modi do as he wishes, and let BJP members celebrate however they like. But we will push to break the 50% reservation limit. We will legislate for a caste-based census in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. No power can stop us from achieving this. This is our commitment, and I'm willing to put it in writing if necessary."

He emphasized that progress for the Dalit, Adivasi, minority, and Bahujan communities—who make up 90% of the population—will only begin after these two actions are taken. Rahul Gandhi started his speech by honoring the Constitution and criticized the fact that the country's economy, social structure, administrative system, and judiciary are controlled by just 10% of the population. On the topic of Prime Minister Modi, Rahul Gandhi suggested that Modi does not genuinely value the Constitution. He remarked that Modi only showed respect for the Constitution after the Lok Sabha elections when the voters made him do so.

Also Read: Savarkar Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi Summoned by Pune Court

To safeguard the Constitution, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the BJP and RSS aim to marginalize Dalits, backward classes, and minorities, and emphasized the need for a strategic response. He identified two key actions: eliminating the 50% reservation cap and conducting a caste census, noting that there is no accurate official data on the population of backward castes. Citing Ambedkar’s call to "Educate, organize, and struggle," Rahul Gandhi elaborated that "education" goes beyond formal schooling to encompass an understanding of societal issues. He pointed out that without organization, it is difficult to unite and direct efforts toward systemic change. He reflected on his own education, noting that he was never taught about untouchability or Dalit rights.

Pratibha Shinde explained that the conference was held in Kolhapur because Maharashtra has a strong history of opposing religious and caste-based extremism. Kolhapur, associated with Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj—the first leader to implement reservations—was chosen as a symbol of equality along the journey from South to North India.