Maharashtra: Raigad district records average 104 mm rainfall in the 24-hour

Maharashtra’s Raigad district recorded an average 104 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 10 am on Wednesday, officials said. The district has so far received 64 per cent of the average rainfall in this monsoon season, they said.

Kundalika river in Raigad was flowing above the danger mark on Wednesday, the officials said. The weather department on Tuesday night issued a red alert for Wednesday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Raigad district.

Collector Dr Yogesh Mhase declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Wednesday. In the 24-hour period ending at 10 am on Wednesday, the district received an average rainfall of 104 mm. While Mahad taluka received the highest 145 mm rainfall during the period, Alibaug taluka received the lowest 45 mm, the district collector’s office said in a release.

From June to September, the district every year receives an average rainfall of 3,150 mm. This year, the rainy season in Raigad started after June 23 and the district has so far received 2,020 mm downpour, or 64 per cent of the average monsoon rainfall, the release said.