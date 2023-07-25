Maharashtra: Raigad Landslide leaves behind 22 orphan kids

The devastating landslide at Irshalwadi in the Sahyadri range has wiped out entire families, the sole survivor in many cases being a child studying in a government residential school elsewhere.In all, 22 residents have been orphaned by the tragedy, of which 18 are minors, some as young as three, and four adults ranging in age from 18 to 20. Of them, 11 are students of ashram shalas (boarding schools) in Panvel, Karjat, Khalapur run mostly by the Maharashtra government's tribal department. One is yet to start schooling.

Earlier, Eknath Shinde-faction of Shiv Sena has said that the Maharashtra Chief Minister will be adopting the children who lost both their parents in the recent landslides at Irshalwadi village in Raigad district. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) reportedly said, "In Irshalwadi landslide several kids have lost their both parents. CM Eknath Shinde has announced to adopt these kids and become their guardian. The CM has declared that these orphaned kids 2 years to 14 years of age will be taken care of by Shrikant Shinde Foundation." Mangesh Chivte, Officer on Special Duty to CM Eknath Shinde further said, "All the expenses on education and other things will be occured through Shrikant Shinde foundation run by CM Eknath Shinde's son. An FD (Fixed deposit) will be made for each kid to fund their education." On Wednesday around 11 pm, the landslide struck the tribal village which is situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district.Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who visited the tragic site on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of ₹ 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.