Maharashtra: Railway ministry approves purchase of 238 brand new 'faster' AC local trains

In a significant move towards improving the infrastructure of public transit, the Railway Ministry has granted approval for the purchase of 238 air-conditioned (AC) rakes. The estimated cost of this project is a whopping INR 20,000 crore. The AC rakes will be procured under Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), which will gradually replace the existing non-AC rakes.

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave his go ahead to the procurement of AC rakes at a high-level meeting with rail officers from Mumbai on May 15. The process of setting up new car sheds at Bhivpuri (Karjat) and Vangaon (Dahanu) for maintenance of these AC local trains will begin simultaneously. To expedite the permission process, the Railway Board has been requested to fast-track the necessary approvals.

To initiate the procurement process, a global tender will be launched in June. This tender will invite proposals for the development, manufacture, and maintenance of the AC rakes. According to the plans for procurement, MUTP-3 will include 47 AC rakes at a cost of INR 3,491 crore and MUTP phase 3A will have 191 AC rakes at a cost of INR 15,802 crore.The Maharashtra government has recently sanctioned INR 100 crore for the MUTP-3A project. Additionally, both the Maharashtra government and the Ministry of Railways have been actively contributing funds for the MUTP works in the 2022-2023 financial year. The new AC rakes will be designed with a vestibuled configuration and machinery placement towards the end of the sixth coach. They will not only increase carrying capacity but also ensure smoother operations. These trains will be equipped with automatic smoke alarms and fire detection systems. Furthermore, accessibility for the motorman/guard will be facilitated with convenient entry and exit options.