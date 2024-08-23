Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Mumbai, Pune and 9 Other Districts as Heavy Rainfall Likely on August 24

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert on Friday for several districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, as the weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 24.

Konkan and North Madhya Maharashtra districts will likely witness thundershowers, gusty winds and heavy rain at isolated places. Thunderstorms, gusty wind (speed 30-40 kph) and heavy rain are likely to occur in the districts of Marathwada. Thunderstorms, gusty winds and moderate rain are likely to occur in the districts of Vidarbha at isolated places.

The IMD's Regional Meteorological Center, based in Mumbai, has predicted Heavy rain and issued an "Orange Alert" to Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Amravati, Chandrapur, Gandia, and Bhandara. IMD also expected heavy to very heavy rainfall with Thunderstorms and lightning at these places in Maharashtra.

Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and suburbs Possibility of heavy rainfall towards night /early morning hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 31°C and 26°C. pic.twitter.com/W61g527L3y — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) August 23, 2024

