Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Pune; Orange for Raigad for Next 5 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Pune from August 22 to August 26. Raigad is under an orange alert, while a yellow alert has also been issued for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and Akola. Residents are advised to check the forecast for the next five days.

Rainfall is expected to persist across the region from August 24 to August 26. Residents are advised to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during these conditions. Increased weather activity is anticipated, making it crucial to remain prepared for potential impacts.

After a prolonged dry spell, Mumbai welcomed the return of rains on Tuesday morning, providing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat and humidity. The city saw light to moderate rainfall, with some areas in the Eastern and Western suburbs experiencing heavy showers.