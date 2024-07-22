Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri; Orange Alert for Mumbai and Pune – Check Next 4-Day Weather Update

Maharashtra is experiencing decreased rainfall since yesterday, with heavy rains reported in isolated locations across Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Vidarbha. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued significant rainfall over the next four days.

Today, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Buldana, Akola, Amravati, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli districts in Vidarbha. An orange alert is in place for heavy rainfall at a few locations in Bhandara and Gondia districts, while a red alert has been issued for some areas in Raigad and Satara districts in Konkan.

The orange alert also extends to heavy rainfall at several locations in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Kolhapur, and Pune districts. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jala, Parbhani, Nashik, Jalgaon, and Nagar districts of Marathwada.

For tomorrow, a red alert remains in effect in Ratnagiri and Satara districts. Additionally, the IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Sindhudurg, Raigad, Kolhapur, and Pune districts. A yellow alert is also in place for heavy rains in all districts of Vidarbha, along with Nashik, Dhule, and Nandurbar districts.

Light to moderate rain is expected in Marathwada, with a decrease in rainfall anticipated in Marathwada and Vidarbha on Wednesday. However, light to moderate rains are likely to persist in East Vidarbha. An orange alert has been issued for Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Thane, Palghar, and Mumbai districts.

Pune and Satara districts are forecasted to continue receiving heavy rainfall, with additional rainfall expected in Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated to continue in Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur districts, as well as East Vidarbha, on Thursday and Friday.