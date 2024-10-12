Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Thane, Pune and Other Districts Today; Green Alert for Mumbai on Dussehra

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Maharashtra and adjourning districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorms on Saturday, October 12 (Dussehra). Mumbai and other parts of the state have received heavy downpours with lightning and thunderstorms for the past two days. Waterlogging has also been reported in some parts of the city, which disturbs Navratri festivities.

IMD issued a yellow alert for Saturday, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds at isolated places very likely for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Jalna, Beed, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal.

Mumbai Weather Update:

The weather department has issued a green alert for Mumbai today. It predicts a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain and thunderstorms. The meteorological department has reported that the temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, with a minimum temperature of approximately 27 degrees Celsius.

🗓️ १२ ऑक्टोबर २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरात आकाश अंशत: ढगाळ राहून गडगडाटासह पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती -

सायंकाळी ०७:३० वाजता - २.८५मीटर



ओहोटी-

(उद्या दि.१३.१०.२०२४) मध्यरात्री ०१:३१ वाजता -१.५९मीटर



🌊 भरती -

(उद्या दि.१३.१०.२०२४) सकाळी ०८:३१ वाजता -३.६४मीटर… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 12, 2024

High tide is scheduled for 7:30 PM, reaching a height of 2.85 meters. Low tide will occur at 1:31 AM, measuring 1.59 meters, while another high tide will follow at 8:31 AM on October 13, reaching 3.64 meters. A subsequent low tide will occur at 2:57 PM on the same day, measuring 1.91 meters.