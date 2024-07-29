Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain to Ease; Yellow Alert for Konkan and Vidarbha Districts

The meteorological department has forecasted that the persistent rainfall, which has lasted for a week, is expected to ease soon. There are no red or orange alerts issued across the state from Monday to Thursday. However, a yellow alert has been issued for the Konkan and Vidarbha districts, with isolated rainfall expected during this period.

In the four days leading up to July 31, moderate rainfall is anticipated in Marathwada, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, and Pune. Meteorologist Manikrao Khule has indicated that heavy rains are expected to begin from August 1.

In other news, the British-era Khodshi Dam on the Krishna River in Khodshi, Karhad taluka, has reached full capacity due to heavy rains in the western part of Satara district. The dam is currently releasing excess water through its spillway.

Concern: Rain volatility has increased.

Rising temperatures have increased and rainfall instability has increased over more than 75 percent of the Earth's area. That's why sudden thunderstorms and severe droughts have become more common.

