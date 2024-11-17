Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall in Konkan, Marathwada, and Other Districts Over Next Few Days

A low-pressure area is expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal, potentially leading to a cyclonic storm that is impacting Maharashtra's weather patterns. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports a cyclonic circulation that has increased pressure and influenced recent weather fluctuations across the state. In the past few days, Maharashtra has experienced notable temperature swings: mornings, evenings, and nights are cool, while afternoons remain intensely hot.

The cyclone is impacting Maharashtra's weather, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain districts of the state today (November 17). While the cold wave has eased over the past few days, rainfall has begun in parts of south Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan, suggesting that the cyclone is influencing weather conditions across the state. A low-pressure area has developed over the Bay of Bengal, bringing heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which is also affecting weather patterns in Mumbai and surrounding areas.

The temperature in Maharashtra is gradually decreasing, with a drop in maximum temperatures as well. Light to moderate rains have been recorded in isolated areas of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Satara, and Sangli districts. Today (November 17), the maximum temperature may fluctuate under cloudy skies, and the Met department predicts a slight drop in minimum temperatures. Heavy rains are affecting the district due to the cyclone, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Marathwada, and Vidarbha over the next three to four days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for 18 districts in Tamil Nadu, forecasting heavy rain on Sunday (November 17) in areas including Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and others. Southern Tamil Nadu and nearby regions are already experiencing heavy rainfall from the cyclone.