Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Predicts Monsoon Likely to Withdraw by October 5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the monsoon in Maharashtra is likely to withdraw by October 5 this year. Heavy rains on Wednesday night caused waterlogging in several areas, particularly in Mumbai and Pune.

Speaking to ANI regarding the monsoon in the state, Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai Scientist Sunil Kamble said that Mumbai received almost 2900 millimetres of rainfall during this monsoon season, which is 600 mm above the normal average.

Kamble stated, "During the 3-4 months of monsoon, Mumbai typically records 2,300 mm of rainfall, but so far it has received 2,900 mm, almost 600 mm above the normal level." He further mentioned, "In the next 5-6 days, the intensity of the monsoon will decrease, and there is a likelihood that it will withdraw by October 5. However, in some cases, this can be delayed, extending the withdrawal date to October 10."

Kamble stated that a red alert was initially issued for Mumbai due to the intensification of the monsoon, which was later downgraded to an orange alert.

"Till yesterday afternoon, an orange alert was issued for Mumbai. But with the monsoon intensifying, we issued a red alert till 8.30 am this morning. As soon as we issued a red alert we saw that more than 200 mm of rain was registered in the regions of Mumbai. Today, we have issued an orange alert for Mumbai. From today, an orange alert has been issued for a lot of districts and from tomorrow green and yellow alerts will be issued," Kamble said.

Several parts of the state experienced severe waterlogging due to heavy rains on Wednesday, disrupting train, bus, and flight services in Mumbai and Pune. By Thursday morning, as water receded in many areas, train and bus services were restored.