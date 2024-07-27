Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Light to Moderate Showers Expected in 13 Districts Over Next 3-4 Hours

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has forecasted light to moderate rain showers at isolated locations across several districts. Over the next 3-4 hours, residents in Nanded, Latur, Nasik, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Parbhani, Pune, Satara, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Dhule should expect these weather conditions.

Following a day of relentless rainfall that severely impacted the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for today and Saturday. The alert indicates that light to moderate rainfall will persist throughout the day.

In addition, an 'orange' alert has been issued for neighboring districts including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, and Satara for Saturday, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations. However, the IMD has confirmed that no districts in Maharashtra will be under an 'orange' alert from July 28 to 30.

