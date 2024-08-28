Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Mumbai Receives 66% Rainfall in August; Heavy Rainfall Unlikely Till Month-End

Mumbai, August 28: Maharashtra's capital received 66% of the average with 364 mm for August 27 this year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast for the next 5 days predicted that Mumbai, Thane and Palghar will experience light to moderate rainfall till August 31. No heavy rains for the city till the end of this week.

The Colaba and Santacruz department of IMD has recorded, 170mm and 2,412mm of total rainfall to date. This have been excess rains for both the weather observatories for the monsoon season 2024. IMD Colaba observatory has reported 482mm in excess, while in the case of Santacruz, it has been 537mm in excess. The total of both observatories is 2,412mm, the rainfall recorded in the month of June by the IMD Santacruz observatory was 347mm, while July alone recorded 1,702mm of rain.

Navi Mumbai: Morbe Dam's Water Level Nears Maximum Capacity.

The city received an average rainfall of 13.85 mm between August 27 and 28. The Eastern and Western suburbs recorded slightly higher rainfall at 14.48 mm and 12.32 mm respectively.

Total water stocks till August 27 in the seven lakes of Mumbai recorded at 13.73 lakh million litres or 94.87%. Experts expect 14.47 lakh million litres by September end.

Meanwhile, IMD in its latest prediction said, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in North Konkan. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. South Konkan is likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places.

Mumbai Weather Forecast for Today:

🗓️ २८ ऑगस्ट २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरात आकाश अंशतः ढगाळ राहील. तसेच काही भागात मुसळधार पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे. अधून मधून ताशी ३० किमी ते ४० किमी वेगाने वारे वाहण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती - सकाळी ०७:४८ वाजता - ३.४४मीटर



ओहोटी- दुपारी ०२:०१ वाजता - २.४३मीटर



🌊 भरती -… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 28, 2024

The city is expected to have a generally cloudy sky today (August 28) with a possibility of moderate rain showers. Occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are also likely. The Mithi River level currently stands at 0.98 meters.

High Tide Forecast:

7:48 AM - 3.44 meters

6:48 PM - 2.88 meters

Low Tide:

2:01 PM - 2.43 meters

(August 29) 1:54 AM - 1.48 meters