Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Orange Alerts for Thane, Palghar, and Pune; Yellow for Konkan and Marathwada

Maharashtra rain has returned after a two-week hiatus, impacting soybean and cotton harvesting since yesterday. While the precipitation is beneficial for some crops, it poses challenges for agricultural activities. A yellow alert has been issued statewide today, with forecasts indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall and thundershowers across all districts, likely further disrupting farming efforts.

The rains, which began two days ago, are expected to persist for another two to three days. An orange alert has been issued for Raigad in Konkan and the districts of Parbhani, Nanded, and Hingoli in Marathwada for tomorrow. On September 25, Pune, Thane, and Palghar districts will also face an orange alert, while Nashik district will be under orange alert on September 26, with several other districts receiving yellow alerts for rain.

Also Read| Mumbai Rains: Light Showers Hit City as IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till September 25.

Soybean harvesting is currently underway in Marathwada, Vidarbha, and western Maharashtra, but ongoing rains are likely to hinder progress. Farmers are concerned about early-planted cotton getting wet during its harvest, which could lead to rotting bales and significant financial losses at a critical stage of income.

