Mumbai Rains: Light Showers Hit City as IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till September 25

Mumbai experienced light rain on Monday morning as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow alert' for the upcoming three days. The weather agency forecasts thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate to heavy rainfall in the city through Wednesday. Today's temperatures are expected to reach a high of 32°C and a low of 26°C.

After a lengthy dry spell, Mumbai is set to welcome back rainfall this week. This season, the IMD's Colaba and Santacruz observatories have recorded total rainfalls of 2,308.8 mm and 2,605.4 mm, respectively. The dry conditions have led to above-normal day and night temperatures, with minimums recorded at 26.8°C in Colaba and 25.8°C in Santacruz on Sunday. Meanwhile, water levels in the lakes are at 14.20 lakh million litres, nearly 98.15% of capacity.

On September 23, the minimum temperature in Mumbai is expected to be 26°C, reaching a maximum of 32°C, with a generally cloudy sky and light rain or drizzle. On September 24, the minimum temperature will decrease slightly to 25°C, while the maximum will be 31°C, accompanied by a partly cloudy sky and the potential for moderate rain or thunderstorms.

