Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Set to Return; Heavy Rain Expected in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Konkan

Favorable conditions for the return of the southwest monsoon have developed over parts of West Rajasthan and Kutch, with the monsoon expected to make a comeback in the region. The IMD has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in some districts of the state this week.

Starting from September 23, the IMD reports that conditions are conducive for the southwest monsoon's return over West Rajasthan and Kutch. Over the next two days, rainfall is also likely in several districts of Vidarbha, Marathwada, and parts of the Konkan division.

Light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds, is expected at isolated places in Satara, Sangli, and Ahmednagar on Saturday, and on September 21 and 22, similar weather is likely over Pune, Solapur, Osmanabad, Beed, Latur, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, and Chandrapur.

Following this, between September 23 and 25, there is a chance of rain across Vidarbha, with rainfall expected on September 23 in some districts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Konkan-Goa. On September 24, most districts of Central Maharashtra are also likely to experience rain.

Thundershowers Expected in Multiple Districts

According to the Meteorological Department, several districts in Konkan, Goa, and Marathwada are likely to experience rain accompanied by lightning, thundershowers, and gusty winds.

Yellow Alert Issued for Ghat Areas

A yellow alert has been issued for the Ghat regions. The sky is expected to remain cloudy today and tomorrow, with a generally overcast condition in the afternoon and evening. Light rain has also been forecast for tomorrow by the Met Department. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in the Ghat division. A yellow alert has been issued for the Ghat area from September 25 to 27.

Advice to Farmers

Farmers in Marathwada and Vidarbha are advised to harvest moong, urad, and soybean. It is essential to store the harvested produce in a dry and safe location to prevent damage. In light of the rainfall forecast, farmers should also ensure that their livestock are kept in a dry and secure place.