Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: NCP (SP) Leader Supriya Sule Urges Supreme Court to Assign New Poll Symbol to Ajit Pawar Faction

NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule has urged the Supreme Court to treat both factions of the party equally. She stated that just as their faction was granted a new poll symbol, the same should be applied to the rival group led by Ajit Pawar.

The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has appealed for "natural justice" from the Supreme Court, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule informed reporters on Saturday. This request comes in the lead-up to the state assembly elections, which are expected to take place in November.

Supriya Sule stated that the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has sought "natural justice" from the Supreme Court. "Our party was assigned the symbol of a ‘man blowing a turah’ until the court delivers a final decision on the claim over the NCP's name and symbol. The same rule should apply to the other NCP faction since the party’s name and symbol are under dispute. We urge the court to make a decision before the assembly elections," Sule said.

After the NCP split, the Election Commission of India (ECI) allocated the party's name and symbol to the Ajit Pawar-led faction. In response, the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) challenged the ECI’s decision in the Supreme Court. As a result, the court assigned a new name and symbol to Sharad Pawar’s group, which will remain in place until a final decision is made regarding the ECI’s order.