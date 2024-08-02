Maharashtra Rain Forecast: RMC Issues Red Alert for Satara Today, Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Thane Continues

The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a 'Red Alert' for the Satara district of Maharashtra, predicting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas. Moderate rain in plains area very likely on Friday, August 2.

The yellow alert will continue in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nasik, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gandia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Avital as a Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and heavy rainfall at isolated places. In some places, RMC predicted a Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places.

RMC issued orange alert for very heavy rains is issued in Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Sindhudurg.

Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

Light to moderate spells of rain in city & suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places during night/early morning.

Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 32°C and 26°C. pic.twitter.com/MgrTH6SeEb — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) August 1, 2024

The Maharashtra's capital Mumbai is expected to experience light to moderate spells of rain throughout the day with the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated areas during the night or early morning on Friday.

Average Rainfall From August 1 to August 2, 8 AM:

Central Mumbai (CT): 10.83 mm

Eastern Suburbs (ES): 17.22 mm

Western Suburbs (WS): 8.62 mm

High Tide: 4.15 meters at 11:04 AM and 3.49 meters at 10:51 PM.

Low Tide: 1.89 meters at 5:10 PM and 0.82 meters at 4:58 AM (August 3).

Mithi River Level: Currently at 1.0 meters.

This year, the state has received more than average rainfall up till now. The meteorological department has informed that this year in Konkan, 41% of the average rainfall, 45% in Madhya Maharashtra, 27% in Marathwada and 36% in Vidarbha recorded.