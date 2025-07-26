Maharashtra Rain Forecast: School Holiday in Palghar; Orange Alert Issued for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alerts for several districts in Maharashtra predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday, July 26. In its latest weather forecast for the state, IMD informed that heavy downpour likely in parts of Pune, Satara and Nashi today. IMD issued a red alert for Palghar district and the ghats of Pune. The district collector of Palghar, Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar, declared a holiday for schools, Anganwadi centres, colleges, and other educational institutions for July 26 amid heavy rainfall lashing the districts, resulting in waterlogging at several places. The district is likely to receive very heavy showers for the next 24 hours, as per the forecast.

The weather department issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The ghats of Nashik and Satara are also under orange warning as heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places are expected in these regions.

The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai on X said, isolated places in Marathwada may experience thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds of 30-40 kmph and heavy rainfall.

Vidarbha Weather Forecast

The Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for several districts in Vidarbha, anticipating heavy rainfall. Showers began late Thursday night, heightening residents' concern. However, as cloud density reduced, the red alert was downgraded to orange, bringing relief to the public.

Districts such as Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli were placed on red alert. According to the rainfall data for the past 24 hours, Brahmapuri received 84.2 mm, Gadchiroli 83 mm and Gondia 81.6 mm of rain, classified as heavy rainfall. Consequently, the red alert was revised to orange on Friday morning.

According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area accompanied by cyclonic circulation developed in the Bay of Bengal. Simultaneously, a trough formed from the Arabian Sea to Chhattisgarh via Maharashtra. This prompted red alerts across many parts of Vidarbha. However, as the system weakened, residents breathed a sigh of relief. Even the orange alert in Nagpur did not manifest in significant rainfall, with the city recording just 17.5 mm in the past 24 hours.

Elsewhere, rainfall figures stood at 60 mm in Chandrapur, 15.8 mm in Wardha, 34.6 mm in Washim, 10 mm in Buldhana, 11.8 mm in Akola, and 11.4 mm in Amravati. Local authorities remained on standby, and citizens were advised to stay alert as intermittent showers may continue. The weather department is closely monitoring the situation and will issue further updates if necessary.

While extremely heavy rain did not occur under the red alert in Vidarbha, many districts remain under orange alert, with the possibility of heavy rainfall. Rainfall during this alert phase could range between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm. Chandrapur and Gondia are on red alert for July 26, while Amravati and Chandrapur are on orange alert for July 27.