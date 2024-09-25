Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Thunderstorms With Lightning and Intense Downpour Likely at Isolated Places in Mumbai, Palghar and Other Districts in Coming Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for several districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Palghar, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Solapur, and Satara.

Maharashtra | Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Solapur & Satara during next 3-4 hours: India… — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2024

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain, with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, are expected to occur at isolated places over the next 3-4 hours.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay indoors to avoid any potential hazards. The IMD has urged people to remain vigilant and follow updates for further information.

However, Mumbai has experienced heavy rains since Monday, with the city recording 74 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on Wednesday. Over a span of 48 hours, the total rainfall reached 149 mm. The IMD’s classification defines heavy rainfall as 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

The weather department attributed the ongoing rain to a cyclonic circulation over the Central Bay of Bengal, which led to the formation of a low-pressure area.

The downpour led to waterlogging in several areas, including the Andheri subway, which was briefly closed on Wednesday afternoon. Suburban regions such as Mulund, Thane, Panvel, Kharghar, and Kamothe also reported intense rainfall.