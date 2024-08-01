Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Thane; Orange for Raigad, Pune Today

Mumbai and surrounding areas have seen a brief respite from the recent heavy rains, but further downpours are anticipated to resume in early August. An orange alert has been issued for Raigad, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur districts, while a yellow alert has been declared for Mumbai and Thane districts as of August 1. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across Maharashtra from August 1 to 4, with the potential for increased precipitation over the weekend.

Meteorologist Manikrao Khule has stated that satisfactory rainfall is anticipated for the regions currently covered. However, from August 5 onward, a slight decrease in rainfall is expected across most of Maharashtra, with the exception of Konkan.

Weather Alerts:

August 2: Orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur.

August 3: Orange alert for Nashik, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, and Satara.

August 4: Orange alert specifically for Raigad district.