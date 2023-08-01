Maharashtra rain: Met department issues three-day orange alert for Ratnagiri district

The Meteorological Department has issued a three-day orange alert for Ratnagiri district from Tuesday. The district has received 20,143 mm of rainfall so far, with an average of 2,238 mm. The average rainfall in the last two months has been received in just 15 days. So far, 66 per cent of the rainfall has been recorded. Last year, the rainfall during the same period was 57 per cent.

Even though the rains started at the end of June, the amount of rainfall was less, raising doubts about whether the rains would meet the June and July averages. By the second week of July, it started raining, and heavy rains in the last 15 days have brought relief to the district.

The rainfall has decreased since Monday, with occasional heavy showers and a hint of sunshine. In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday, the district recorded 632 mm of rainfall. Dapoli and Chiplun talukas have received over 100 mm of rainfall, and Mandangad, Guhagar, Lanja, and Khed have also experienced substantial rainfall.