Maharashtra rain: Red alert issued in several districts, check details here

The Meteorological Department has issued a "red alert" for several districts in Maharashtra, including Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, and Gondia in Vidarbha, as well as Ratnagiri and Palghar in Konkan. Heavy rains are predicted for the state today. As a precautionary measure, the administration has ordered the closure of schools in the affected areas.

In Vidarbha region, the districts of Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, and Gondia are expected to witness continuous rainfall. The water levels in all rivers within these "red alert" districts have risen significantly. In response to the emergency situation, the district administrations have taken precautions to prevent any untoward incidents. The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall specifically for Yavatmal district. Heavy rainfall has affected all talukas in the district, resulting in the closure of most roads to traffic.

As a precautionary measure against potential floods, authorities have ordered the closure of all primary, secondary, and college schools in the district for today. This decision applies to both government and private educational institutions, including anganwadis, in Palghar district due to the heavy rainfall in the region. The step has been taken to ensure the safety of school children, avoiding any risks associated with commuting during the adverse weather conditions.