Maharashtra Rain Update: Heavy rain expected for next five days

MUMBAI: The monsoon, which has not been active enough for the entire month of June, has been in full swing for the last two to three days. Heavy showers are falling all over the place from Konkan to Vidarbha. Heavy rains have also caused waterlogging in many places in Mumbai, disrupting traffic. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in the next five days, according to the meteorological department.

Informing about the rainfall situation in the state, the meteorological department officials said that the monsoon is active today. Is south of your normal position. The Konkan coast is strongly westernized. The low pressure area is in the central part of Madhya Pradesh. Due to its effect, torrential to very torrential rains are expected on the Konkan coast and in the Ghat area of ​​Central Maharashtra for the next 5 days.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have disrupted traffic on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Parashuram Ghat. It has been raining for the last 20 hours. Work is underway to alleviate the pain on the battlefield. Traffic has been diverted to alternative routes. There are long queues of heavy vehicles in Chiplun area.

Due to the rains that started this morning, all the trains on Harbor Line and Central Railway are running about 5 to 10 minutes late. The train on the western railway line is running about 10 minutes late. According to the latest information, the local service is still running, but the meteorological department has forecast rain in Mumbai throughout the day. Therefore, if it rains all day, the railway service is also likely to be closed. Today at 4 o'clock the situation is high tight. If it rains heavily at that time, the tracks at Kurla, Matunga, Sion and Thane are likely to be flooded.

