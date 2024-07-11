Maharashtra Rain Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, Check Forecast Till July 15

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Dhule on Saturday, July 13. This warning coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the city for the groundbreaking ceremony of various infrastructure projects.

उत्तर कोंकणातील जिल्ह्यांमध्ये तुरळक ठिकाणी मुसळधार ते अति मुसळधार पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे.



कोंकणातील जिल्ह्यांमध्ये तुरळक ठिकाणी मुसळधार पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे.



मध्य महाराष्ट्रातील जिल्ह्यांमध्ये घाट भागातील तुरळक ठिकाणी मुसळधार पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) July 11, 2024

Following days of heavy showers that disrupted normal life in Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with strong surface winds along the Konkan belt until July 15. A 'yellow alert' has been issued for Mumbai and Thane from today through Saturday. Meanwhile, Raigad district is under an 'orange alert' from Friday to Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mumbai on July 13 to inaugurate various civic infrastructure projects valued at Rs 7,470 crore. According to civic officials, PM Modi will address a rally at the NESCO Center in Goregaon, and the BMC has initiated the reservation process for the event.