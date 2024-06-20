Maharashtra Rains: Heavy Downpour Predicted in Raigad District within Next Few Hours

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has issued a nowcast warning at 10:00 AM IST on June 20, 2024, indicating that light to moderate spells of rain are highly likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad district over the next 3-4 hours.

Residents and authorities in Raigad are advised to stay updated with the latest weather alerts and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during the anticipated rainfall. This advisory comes amidst the ongoing monsoon season which has been quite unpredictable.