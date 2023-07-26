Maharashtra rains: IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, BMC declares holiday for schools, colleges tomorrow

Amidst warning for heavy rainfall, all the school and colleges in Mumbai will be closed on July 27, the Maharashtra government announced on Wednesday.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded the orange alert to red alert for Mumbai, with effect from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon, indicating the likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. In view of this warning, authorities have taken precautionary measures, and all schools and colleges, both government and private, in the city will remain closed tomorrow.

In a notice, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and Administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal declared a holiday for all municipal, government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs. Three out of seven lakes that supply water to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have already begun overflowing after the area received heavy rainfall over the past few days. Vihar lake - located in Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park - overflowed at 12.48 am on Wednesday. The Tansa lake located in neighbouring Thane district followed suit at 4.35 am. Mumbai city received 61.19 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 4 pm, while eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 34.53 mm and 40.68 mm of rainfall, respectively, in the same period.