Maharashtra Rains: NDRF Teams On High Alert as Monsoon Intensifies; Heavy Showers Predicted In the Next 3 Hours

As the monsoon gains strength across Maharashtra, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has taken proactive measures to ensure swift emergency response across key regions. NDRF teams have been strategically deployed in Vasai (Palghar), Thane, Ghatkopar, Powai (Kurla), Mahad (Raigad), Khed, Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kudal (Sindhudurg), Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara. Additionally, regular deployments are maintained with three teams in Mumbai and one in Nagpur to swiftly address any emergent situations.

In preparation for potential emergencies, the deployed teams are actively conducting reconnaissance in low-lying and landslide-prone areas. Their vigilance aims to preemptively identify risks and ensure rapid response capabilities.According to the latest weather updates, moderate rainfall is expected to persist over Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, and the Ghats of Satara in the next three hours.

In view of heavy rain in several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and the coastal Konkan region, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday asked officials to be on high alert. The State Disaster Response Force, the local administration, civic bodies, police etc should take regular updates on the weather from the India Meteorological Department and plan accordingly to provide relief to citizens, Mr Shinde said. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in the city, which will remain in effect until July 24.