Maharashtra Rains: Over 5,800 Relocated as Panchganga River Surges Above Danger Mark in Kolhapur

Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra saw the relocation of over 5,800 residents as the Panchganga River breached the danger mark, an official reported on Friday. The river's water level at Rajaram Weir had risen to 46.4 feet by noon, surpassing the danger threshold of 43 feet.

Talking to PTI, Kolhapur collector Amol Yedge said the district administration has started relocating people from the affected areas of Sutarwada and Kumbharwada in the city.

Details from the district administration indicate that around 1,379 families have been moved to safety from Karveer, Panhala, Hatkalangane, Bhudargad, Gadhinglaj, Chandgad, Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur city, Shahuwadi, and Kagal. "Though the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the district, the rains have stopped in the city," Yedge said.

The district administration reported that six gates of the Radhanagari dam were opened, resulting in a discharge rate of 10,068 cusecs. Due to flooding, at least 11 state highways and 37 major roads in the district have been closed to vehicular traffic, and 96 barrages have been submerged. In Sangli, rising water levels in the Krishna River have led to the relocation of 80 inmates from the local jail to Kolhapur as a precautionary measure, according to an official.