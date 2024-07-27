Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Pune, Raigad, Sindhudurg, and Six Other Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts in Maharashtra, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, and Satara, due to the expected heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday. Additionally, Chandrapur, Gondia, and Gadchiroli districts are also under an orange alert.

The IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations in districts under the orange alert. However, there are no orange alerts for any Maharashtra district from July 28 to 30, according to the IMD.

Also Read| Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpours Expected as IMD Issues Yellow Alert.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and the adjoining Thane district for Saturday, forecasting moderate to heavy downpour in isolated areas. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with a minimum temperature of approximately 25°C.

Pune city and various areas in western Maharashtra, including Velha, Mulshi, Bhor talukas, and the catchment areas of several dams, experienced continuous rainfall on Thursday. In Madhya Maharashtra, the weather office has issued a red alert for July 26 and 27, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in the region.