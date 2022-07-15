Maharashtra rains: People risk lives to go fishing in overflowing river, probe ordered

Amid heavy rains in parts of Maharashtra, a video has surfaced which shows several people standing dangerously close to the water discharged from Pakadigudam dam in Chandrapur, with some of them even entering it, in order to catch fish. After the video went viral on social media, the district authorities said a probe would be conducted into it. Heavy rains over the past few days have led to reservoirs filling to the brim at several places in the district.The authorities have been releasing water from Pakadigudam dam located in Korpana tehsil. On Thursday, many people were spotted risking their lives by standing dangerously close to the water discharged from the dam, with some of them even entering it, carrying fishing nets in hands.

When asked about it, district collector Ajay Gulhane said, ''An inquiry will be conducted in this connection and necessary measures will be taken to prevent people from entering the Pakadigudam dam. India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Palghar. "IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar. The major rivers of the district - Vaitarna, Tansa are flowing above the danger mark. 35,000 cusecs of water was discharged from Modak Sagar into Vaitarna River yesterday," said Kiran Mahajan, Palghar Resident Deputy Collector. The death toll due to rains has crossed 100-mark in Maharashtra, after 3 people died due to heavy downpour in the last 24 hours in the state. Due to incessant, heavy rainfall across the state, at least 14 NDRF and 6 SDRF teams have been deployed in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Disaster Management informed on Friday.