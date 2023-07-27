Maharashtra Rains: Waterlogging reported between Churchgate - Marine Lines railway station

Slight waterlogging was witnessed on the railway tracks between Churchgate - Marine Lines railway station. However, reports have stated that train movement is smooth. Commuters complained of waterlogging on tracks between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations, but the Western Railway said the train services was not disturbed. Meanwhile, the Central line local train services were hit on Thursday evening as heavy rains caused water-logging at Kalyan.The trains on the line from CSMT to Kalyan are running on time. Trains beyond Kalyan towards Karjat, Khopoli, Kasara were running late, the Central Railway informed.

Western Railway stated that the western line from Churchgate to Dahanu Road and harbour line between Mahim to Goregaon is running normally. Heavy rains in Mumbai caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas as well on railway tracks near Marine Lines. Road traffic slowed down in some parts of the city. Due to the rain and potholes on roads, traffic slowed down in some areas. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district on Thursday, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places", a civic official said.