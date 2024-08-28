Maharashtra Rape Cases: Anil Deshmukh Criticizes Shinde Govt Over Inaction on Women's Safety

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, currently with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Samajwadi Party (SP), has sharply criticized the state’s current administration under Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis for its handling of law and order. Deshmukh argues that there is a troubling lack of fear among criminals due to ineffective policing and insufficient legal measures. Deshmukh pointed to the 'Shakti Law,' which he advocated for during his tenure. This proposed legislation, designed to combat sexual violence with severe penalties including capital punishment, has yet to receive approval from the Central government, despite being passed three years ago. He has called on Maharashtra’s BJP leaders to push for the law’s immediate implementation, asserting that its adoption could have prevented the recent increase in rape cases within the state.

"Devendra Fadnavis is the (Maharashtra) Home Minister... there is no law and order in the state. There is no fear of the police. When I was the Home Minister, we tried to bring the 'Shakti Law' against atrocities on women. The bill had provision of capital punishment in such (rape) cases. Such incidents would not have taken place if Shakti Law was implemented. The bill, which was passed three years ago, is still not been approved by the Centre. We have been requesting the Maharashtra BJP leaders to help in getting the Centre's approval as soon as possible.

After the tragic Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, another harrowing incident surfaced in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. An auto-rickshaw driver in Eknath Shinde-led state allegedly raped a 20-year-old nursing student, reported News18. The injured victim is reportedly undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital.The nursing student was returning from college when she took an auto-rickshaw ride home, preliminary investigation revealed. The woman lost consciousness after drinking water offered by the auto driver, which was water mixed with sedatives. Soon after the nursing student lost consciousness, the accused took her to a secluded spot and sexually assaulted her. The victim informed her family after regaining consciousness and later filed an FIR. The city police are scanning CCTV footage to nab the accused, the report said. Meanwhile, the search for the absconding driver of the vehicle is ongoing. The nursing community in the city led protests over the incident, demanding swift action against the accused. Hospital staffers blocked traffic in several parts of Ratnagiri, India Today reported. Moreover, agitating residents blocked a road for hours last night. Meanwhile, the authorities assured strict action against the culprit and urged the protestors to maintain calm. The incident triggered massive nationwide strike and protests which began on August 11 over safety concerns of medical practitioners. After an eleven-day long strike, doctors ultimately resumed service on August 23 following the Supreme Court's orders that their concerns would be addressed.