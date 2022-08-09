Maharashtra reports 1,782 new covid cases, seven deaths

The number of Corona patients in Maharashtra is fluctuating. In the last 24 hours, 1782 new patients have been added in the state while seven people have died. Also, in the last 24 hours, a total of 1854 patients have recovered and returned home in the state.

It has been revealed that the total number of corona infected patients in the state is 11,889 and Mumbai has the highest number of active patients. Mumbai has 3127 active patients followed by Pune with 2672 active patients. After that there are 1120 patients in Thane.

So far 79,02,480 patients have recovered and returned home and the recovery rate of patients in the state is 98.02. The death rate of corona patients in the state has reached 1.83 percent.