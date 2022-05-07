Maharashtra reports 253 new covid cases, one death

While the number of corona patients in the country is slowly increasing, the number of patients in the state has come under control and today a total of 253 new patients have been added in the state. In the last 24 hours, 136 patients have recovered and returned home. As a result, the recovery rate in the state has reached 98.11 per cent.

Today, only one patient has died in the state. As a result, the corona mortality rate in the state is 1.86 per cent.

There are currently 1277 active patients in the state. The highest number of active patients is 784 in Mumbai and 262 in Pune.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,805 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 0.78 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.