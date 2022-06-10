Maharashtra reports 3081 new cases in 24 hours, highest in four months

Maharashtra on Friday reported 3081 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours. During this period, 1323 patients were discharged from across the state. While there were no Covid-19 deaths during this period, active cases stood at 13,329.Meanwhile, Mumbai today reported 1,956 new Covid cases. With zero deaths in the city, 763 patients recovered in the last 24 hrs. Active cases stand at 9,191 till now.A top ICMR official on Friday said that there is still no need to panic about the possible fourth wave of coronavirus hitting the country soon.

“It's wrong to say the 4th wave is coming, we need to examine district-level data. The high number of cases in a few districts can't be considered as a uniform increase in cases across the whole country,” Samiran Panda, ADG, ICMR said, according to ANI.The COVID-19 tally in Nashik increased by 39 in the last 48 hours to reach 4,76,198 on Friday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.So far, 4,67,228 persons have been discharged post recovery, including six during this period, leaving the district with an active caseload of 71, he said.

