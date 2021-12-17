Maharashtra reports 8 new Omicron cases, state tally reaches 40

Maharashtra reported eight more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which have now taken the state’s tally of such infections to 40, the health department said on Friday. Of the eight new Omicron cases, six have been reported from Pune and Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivli saw one case each. “As per the report given by National Institute of Virology today, 8 more patients were found to be infected with Omicron in the state. Out of these, 6 patients are from Pune, 1 patient is from Mumbai and 1 patient is from Kalyan Dombival,” the Maharashtra health department said.

However, 25 of these patients have been discharged after they tested negative for the coronavirus disease, the health department also said. It also said that seven of the eight patients were asymptomatic while one of them exhibited mild symptoms. All the patients were men belonging to the 29 to 45 age group, it added. In Pune, four patients travelled to Dubai, the person who was found infected in Mumbai returned from the United States and the patient in Kalyan Dombivli came back from Nigeria. Meanwhile, the state also reported 902 new infections of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. As many as 12 people also lost their lives, taking the state’s death toll to 141,329, according to the latest data.