Maharashtra Resident Doctors to Go on Indefinite Strike from February 7

esident doctors from medical colleges across Maharashtra are gearing up for a statewide strike starting February 7, threatening to escalate the situation if their demands for timely stipend payments and adequate accommodation are not addressed. The Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) expressed frustration, emphasizing that despite sending 28 letters to the medical education department and minister Hasan Mushrif, they have received only "dry verbal assurances."

MARD criticized the state's failure to disburse stipends promptly, considering Maharashtra's prosperous status. The association deemed the delayed stipend payments as "cruel" and highlighted the irregular disbursement process, leading to financial insecurity among resident doctors.

In addition to stipend concerns, MARD drew attention to the severe shortage of hostels in medical colleges, forcing residents to endure compromised living conditions. Overcrowding and the absence of hostel accommodation for senior residents were noted as significant challenges.

MARD had previously initiated a strike in January for similar reasons, withdrawing after receiving promises of corrective actions from the state. However, with the situation persisting, resident doctors are now renewing their demands, seeking not only timely stipend payments but also parity with stipends offered in central institutes.

The impending strike, if realized, could significantly impact medical services across the state, raising concerns about patient care and the ongoing challenges faced by resident doctors. The state of Maharashtra has over 4,000 resident doctors spread across 25 medical colleges.