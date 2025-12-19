Maharashtra Road Accident: Husband and Wife Killed in Horrific Motorcycle Collision on Mumbai–Nashik Highway

Mumbai: A tragic accident took place near near Kalmgaon in Shahapur taluka on the Mumbai-Nashik highway around noon. In this accident two people from Dombivli died; deceased have been identified as Rohan Dattatraya Lugde and his wife Avantika Rohan Lugde. After receiving information about the accident, local residents immediately rushed to the scene to provide assistance.

Following the accident, police promptly arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation. The bodies have been sent to the sub-district hospital in Shahapur for post-mortem examination. According to information received, two motorcycles collided in a head-on accident. The collision was so severe that Rohan Lugde and Avantika Rohan Lugde, the husband and wife from Kalyan-Dombivli, who were traveling on one of the motorcycles, died on the spot.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Bombay High Court Suspends Sentence of NCP Leader Manikrao Kokate, Grants Bail in 1995 Cheating and Forgery Case

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and the Shahapur police are investigating whether speed, negligence, or some other factor was responsible. Meanwhile, in another accident Eicher truck overturned on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway near Bharne Naka, next to the Jagbudi River, in front of Vashishti Dairy, causing a traffic obstruction. The truck, traveling from Goa towards Mumbai, braked suddenly for an auto-rickshaw near a diversion, lost control, and overturned, blocking the Mumbai-bound lane and halting traffic for some time.