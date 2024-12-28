Maharashtra Road Accident: MSRTC Bus Carrying Students on School Picnic Crashes in Sindhudurg, Four Injured

Sindhudurg, Maharashtra (December 28, 2024): MSRTC bus carrying students on school picnic from Dharashiv to Sindhudurg met with an accident while traveling towards Kunkeshwar via Khakshi. The incident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a sharp turn near Khakshi School. The bus slid five feet off the road and struck a water pipeline.

The bus, which had 44 students and 4 teachers aboard, was severely damaged. Four students sustained minor injuries. Local villagers rushed to the spot and helped rescue all passengers from the accident-hit bus.

The school trip was organized by Jaihind Vidyalaya from Kasbe Tadole, Dharashiv district. The group had arrived in Deogarh on Friday in a bus from the Dharashiv depot. After lunch at Mithmumbari, the group continued towards Kunkeshwar via Khakshi.

Following the accident, the Deogarh depot manager arranged for a replacement bus and driver. The students and teachers were sent on their next leg of the journey.

The crash caused damage to a local water pipeline serving mango plantations and the Deogarh tubewell. The pipeline burst upon impact, sending water onto the road. The force of the collision broke the pipeline into two pieces and cracked its joints.