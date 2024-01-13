Maharashtra Road Fatalities Dip in 2023; Mumbai-Pune Expressway Leads With 32% Decrease

Road crash fatalities in Maharashtra saw a slight decrease in 2023, but concerns remain as the state grapples with high accident rates on key highways. While the overall death toll dropped marginally from 15,224 in 2022 to 15,009 last year, the number of accidents remained high at 34,114, with 13,781 classified as fatal.

The significant improvement on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway can be attributed to data-driven safety measures, Piyush Tewari, founder of the non-profit SaveLIFE Foundation, explained. Over 3,500 road engineering issues were addressed, ambulance placement was optimized, and extensive driver education campaigns were conducted. Additionally, monthly and fortnightly safety reviews involving MSRDC, highway police, the transport department, and SaveLIFE Foundation were crucial.

According to a report of TOI, The high-speed Samruddhi Mahamarg, inaugurated in 2023, saw 141 fatalities from 1,239 accidents. With the recent opening of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, ensuring safety on this high-speed corridor becomes paramount. The state traffic police are actively collaborating with "Mrityunjay Jeevandoots," volunteers trained in first-aid and accident victim handling, who have saved 1,926 lives since 2021. Police are also working with NHAI, PWD, RTO, and MSRDC to identify and address black spots.

Experts point to continued enforcement by RTOs and traffic police as key to sustaining the downward trend in fatalities. Harshad Abhyankar, a road safety activist, emphasizes the need for consistent enforcement throughout the year, not just during campaigns. Additionally, Deputy Transport Commissioner (Road Safety) Bharat Kalaskar announced the deployment of 187 new interceptor vehicles on state roads within a month.