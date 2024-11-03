Maharashtra Road Rage: Five Dead After Car Crashes Into Bike In Nandurbar

In a devastating road rage incident in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, five individuals lost their lives, and one person sustained serious injuries. The horrific accident occurred late Saturday night when a Bolero vehicle collided with a motorcycle carrying three passengers.

According to local police, the collision was triggered by a dispute between the drivers of the two vehicles. Eyewitnesses reported that the Bolero, traveling at high speed, rammed into the bike, leading to a catastrophic crash. The impact was so severe that it resulted in immediate fatalities for the motorcycle riders, while the driver of the Bolero sustained serious injuries.

Emergency services responded swiftly, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital, where the condition of the seriously injured individual remains critical. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the events leading up to the altercation that precipitated the crash.